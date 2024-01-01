Huly Pricing
TheHuly team prioritizes open software, ensuring Huly remains free.To sustain cloud operations and further development, cloud users will be charged for consumed cloud resources. These resources currently fall into three categories: storage, network
and compute. Storage charges depend on data size, excluding Huly objects but including attachments. Users can have unlimited Huly objects without storage limitations, but documents , images
and videos are counted based on the plan. Network charges apply only to audio and video calls. Compute resource charges will apply to the upcoming Huly AI and Huly MetaBrain features, with costs assured to be no higher than industry leaders like OpenAI. Users can pay for these services directly via their OpenAI accounts.
Our Custom Plan is tailored to meet your unique needs and requirements. Get specific features, extra storage, or enhanced support. Flexible pricing based on your specifications. Ready to discuss your needs and get a personalized quote?
Huly pricing plans
Common
$0/monthly
For individuals and teams getting started with Huly.
- Unlimited users
- Unlimited Huly Objects
- 10GB Storage per Workspace
- 10GB Video/Audio Traffic
- AI — TBD
Rare
$19.99/monthly
For individual creatives, freelancers, and micro-agencies.
- Unlimited users
- Unlimited Huly Objects
- 100GB Storage
- 100GB Video / Audio Traffic
- AI — TBD
Epic
$99.99/monthly
For professional creative companies and small businesses.
- Unlimited users
- Unlimited Huly Objects
- 1TB Storage
- 500GB Video / Audio Traffic
- AI — TBD
Legendary
$399.99/monthly
Best for large multiple teams that need maximum capabilities.
- Unlimited users
- Unlimited Huly Objects
- 10TB Storage
- 2TB Video / Audio Traffic
- AI — TBD