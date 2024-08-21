HulyHuly logo
AI: The Future of Venture Capital

Andrey PlatovAndrey Platov

AI is transforming venture capital faster than we think. From analyzing startup potential to eliminating bias, AI can outperform human investors in making data-driven decisions. Is the future of investment in the hands of machines? Dive into how Huly's experience with AI investors is reshaping the game.

Product Updates

Source Code is Poison

Andrey PlatovAndrey Platov

Many people believe that source code is an asset. It is not. I'm not the first to suggest this idea; there are numerous articles on the internet asserting that source code is not an asset -- it's a liability. However, I want to take this a step further and say that source code is not just a liability -- it's poison.

