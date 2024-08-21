Product Updates

HulyHuly logo
Source Code is Poison

Andrey PlatovAndrey Platov

Many people believe that source code is an asset. It is not. I'm not the first to suggest this idea; there are numerous articles on the internet asserting that source code is not an asset -- it's a liability. However, I want to take this a step further and say that source code is not just a liability -- it's poison.

Source Code is Poison

