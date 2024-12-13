Meet Hulia: Huly’s first AI assistant

With our latest release, we’re excited to introduce Hulia, Huly’s first AI assistant. You’ll meet Hulia when you join a video call in your Huly virtual office, where she’ll join the meeting to quietly transcribe the conversation in real time. Hulia’s meeting transcriptions are just the first implementation of a much larger concept we’re developing: the Huly MetaBrain, a dynamic “second brain” for your team powered by intelligent AI assistants. (Watch a preview here!)

Soon, Hulia will be able to do much more than simply listen and transcribe what she hears. After releasing this early implementation, we’re now working to fine-tune our transcription technology for better accuracy, building an incredible capacity for voice recognition allowing for even more powerful AI capabilities. Hulia will be able to:

Create meeting summaries: Generate concise, organized summaries of key points discussed in the meeting.

Generate concise, organized summaries of key points discussed in the meeting. Turn discussions into action: Automatically create tasks, draft documents, and assign action items based on the meeting content.

You’ll be able to see detailed meeting notes, actionable tasks assigned to the right people, and relevant documents drafted — and this is only the beginning. Hulia’s capabilities will evolve to perform these actions in real time, allowing teams to leave meetings with a clear, immediate sense of direction without scrambling to recall what was said.

Hulia’s assistance will go beyond meetings. With a broad awareness of workspace activity, Hulia will be able to perform various useful tasks, such as:

Flagging and resolving ambiguities and contradictions in communication

Generating action items, documents and tasks based on chat correspondence

Suggesting prioritization of tasks to even out the team workload

Consolidating duplicate or redundant tasks

To execute these actions, Hulia will require a sort of semi-omniscience — and understanding of the world (your Huly world) around her, and the ability to take action on her own accord.

Naturally, providing broad workspace access to an AI assistant presents several challenges. Among our 40,000 cloud workspaces, many teams are handling important sensitive data, and security is an understandable concern for users who are grappling with a new world of trend-followers who have rushed towards gimicky AI integrations without thorough consideration of privacy and control.

Let’s explore how our team is approaching some of these challenges:

1. Permission-based access and encryption

AI meeting transcriptions in Huly are currently visible to all workspace members as we encourage users to try it out and share feedback during this earliest phase of implementation. Next, our focus shifts toward delivering permissions-based access for virtual office spaces, making transcriptions only visible to those with access to the meeting room.

This means that Hulia won’t be able to eavesdrop on a private conversation between you and your coworker about your boss and accidentally generate a “Do better” action item in you boss’s personal planner. You can rest assured that even within your shared workspace, Hulia will only have access to the information she’s explicitly invited to access. Most teams will likely only give Hulia access to mutually shared resources, like the team meeting room and public spaces.

The next step will be to implement end-to-end encryption for all data, beginning with messages. This is essential for privacy and security, protecting your data not just within your workspace but also from external threats.

2. Control at the hands of humans

Hulia will be able to operate autonomously without the need for human supervision or prompting (and she should perform her tasks even more effectively than if she were given explicit instructions). However, Huly users will also be able to override Hulia’s actions and and manually customize her permissions and automations to align with their team’s needs and preferences.

After fine-tuning Hulia’s capabilities, Huly will also offer individual personalized AI assistants, which will be customized by the user and will carry out various tasks on the user’s behalf. Personal AI assistants will be tailored to the user’s own needs and preferences, rather than those set for the workspace, allowing the assistant to perform actions based on the user’s information without exposing their data to the rest of the team.

The possibilities for personalized AI assistants in Huly are endless. To list a few:

Time-blocking: Your AI assistant will scan your messages and task lists to block time on your personal calendar, helping you avoid double-booking and miscommunications.

Your AI assistant will scan your messages and task lists to block time on your personal calendar, helping you avoid double-booking and miscommunications. Personalized note-taking: Your AI assistant will understand your schedule, priorities and workload, and therefore will provide meeting notes contextualized just for you.

Your AI assistant will understand your schedule, priorities and workload, and therefore will provide meeting notes contextualized just for you. Generating document templates: Your AI assistant will learn from everything you’ve created to generate document templates for recurring structures and topics.

Your AI assistant will learn from everything you’ve created to generate document templates for recurring structures and topics. Tracking resources: Your AI assistant will compile and update your own personal knowledge base of links, files, and resources connected to you, keeping your most relevant resources on hand.

Your AI assistant will compile and update your own personal knowledge base of links, files, and resources connected to you, keeping your most relevant resources on hand. Accessibility: Your AI assistant will understand your preferences and accommodation requirements and tailor your experience accordingly.

While we still have plenty of work to do to bring Hulia up to speed before developing personalized AI assistants, we feel closer than ever to bringing this vision to life. The foundation we’re building with Hulia now is laying the groundwork for the Huly MetaBrain, the interwoven knowledge network on which all AI capabilities will be powered.

Groundbreaking developments in AI technology are exciting, so it’s no wonder many are rushing to add AI into their own applications and services. In fact, many of these tools can be quite useful, especially in the area of productivity and work efficiency.

However, there is often a feeling of separation between the user and the AI tool itself: The user must first determine that there is a need for AI to perform a task; then, they must take some action to initiate the AI (accepting a suggestion, for example, or writing a prompt). Finally, they may need to take some final action to adapt the AI output to their own context.

This type of AI add-on can be useful when the user clearly understands how to prompt the AI to perform a desired task. However, there are two limitations with this type of tool:

Humans are not always good at recognizing their weaknesses, and many still do not accept that AI can perform their tasks more effectively. Therefore, many users do not even think to reach for an AI tool because they operate under the belief that they perform their tasks well enough on their own. Even with the right AI tool at their disposal, if users do not clearly understand how to effectively prompt the AI for the desired result, the tool is essentially useless.

With the Huly MetaBrain, we’re approaching these challenges from a new perspective. You’ll notice that Hulia isn’t just another AI add-on or integration — she behaves just like any other user in your workspace; only she will perform tasks much more effectively than her human counterparts. It will be possible to prompt Hulia to take some action, but Hulia will also perform many tasks on her own initiative, and the outcome will be far better than if she were limited by human prompting.

The Huly MetaBrain connects every element of your workflow – tasks, documents, chats, and meetings – to build a living, breathing knowledge base. As Hulia learns from your team’s activity, she will transform this knowledge into actionable insights, recommendations, and automations.

Because Hulia is woven into the Huly platform, she won’t ever feel like an external tool. She’ll be part of your team, interwoven into your workflows, enhancing productivity without adding friction.

As we continue to build on this foundation, the Huly MetaBrain will begin to redefine how teams collaborate and innovate together. As Hulia’s capabilities expand, we’re excited to see her become an indispensable member of your team, deeply understanding your work and offering natural and intuitive support.

Looking ahead, the combination of Hulia with individual personalized AI assistants will create more than just a place to get work done — it will foster an ecosystem in which humans and AI assistants collaborate harmoniously together, leveraging their own unique strengths to achieve even greater ambitions. We’re excited for you to be a part of this journey!